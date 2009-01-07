Ann Curry Does Some ‘Inductive Coupling’ on TODAY

The intrepid Paul Hochman, author of our wireless electricity feature, was on TODAY this morning cracking geek jokes with Ann Curry. He also demonstrated a few of the wireless electricity gadgets mentioned in his story. Worth watching, if only to hear Curry’s candid admission about her sex life.
