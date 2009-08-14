Apple Keynote in Early September: What the Heck Is It For?

The Internets are a-swirling this morning with speculation and rumor, all thanks to news that Apple called a keynote presentation for the week of September 7. “What’s it for?” everyone’s wondering. Here’s what we think.

New iPods With Cameras (Likelihood: 99%)

This is pretty much a certainty, given Apple’s previous iPod refresh timeline. There’s also boatload of rumors and leaks out there supporting the idea that the Nano and Touch will get integrated digital camera units, and it represents a neat new direction for Apple’s iconic MP3 players.

What’s not so clear is what’s going to happen with the iPod Classic–it’s the oldest member of the family, and it may be time for it to shuffle off to a retirement home, slippers and Poligrip in hand. Though advancing harddrive tech has let Apple push up the storage capacity over the years, the biggest iPod, with its single function design, is beginning to look jaded compared to the young and zippy Touch, the iPhone, and even the Nano. There’s also no news about this device getting a camera. Will we see the disappearance of the traditional iPod?

Steve Jobs Rollerblading Onstage Juggling Fresh Apples, Dressed in a Tutu and Spandex Suit (Likelihood: 90%)

Okay, we lied about the spandex…or maybe it’s just a fantasy. But many of the ‘Net’s smartest commenters think this is the time we’ll see our favorite Steve return to the helm of Apple media events. It’s been long enough since his surgery, he’s been back at Apple’s office since the end of June, and a keynote address is exactly the right venue for his triumphant return. Picture the scene–Coldplay rocking gently out of the sound system in the auditorium as it fills with tech pundits, the glowing Apple backdrop onstage as shiny as ever…and the lights dim, and out rollerblades Steve. And the crowd goes wild.

What better way to kick off an event that’ll see some neat new Apple innovations?