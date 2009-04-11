Design: Europe vs. US

Many see Europe as the source of great designers, but knowing that the United States is constantly producing great designers who produce great design work, I wonder why are we not hearing about them?

When I look through US based design publications, blogs, and websites, the majority of the coverage is centered on European designers. American designers are left in the shadows, seemingly not able to keep up with innovation, intelligence, and aesthetic sensibility that happen across the ocean. However, American design and European design are not comparable. Design that is considered to be “good” in Europe is not always “good” in America. Good design is all about context.

American designers are in disadvantage to their European counterparts. Besides the fact that most countries in Europe have state funded programs to support and promote design, American designers are faced with a vicious cycle that traps and prevents them from breaking into their own playing field, to gain the necessary recognition, and successfully reaching their greatest potential.

This cycle can be divided into three key parts: a cultural lack of design awareness, low corporate design investment, and an under-developed relationship with the media.

The American population is hard wired with a quick fix, “bigger-is-better” mentality. We are supporters of mega retailers that sell products that are cheap in terms of both price and aesthetic quality. This lack of design awareness has left American consumers with a different set of values and buying criteria. We do not ask -or demand- to buy good design because we do not understand what good design is.

The industry in turn plays to this set of criteria, creating more of the same cheap products. Corporate understanding and trust in design is low. True, there are companies that are exceptions to this rule- such as Apple, Method, Nike, P&G- and as a result of their successes, a slew of companies are rushing to follow suit. Unfortunately the majority of these companies do not understand the commitment, leadership, courage, perseverance, and pure guts that it actually takes to pull off such a transformation. Once design is not in alignment with the bottom-line or creates too much friction with the traditional structure of the company, design and designers get pushed to the backburner.

The game-changer in this situation is the media. There are many talented designers in the United States but the public is not aware of them. The amount of European design-related magazines and periodicals greatly outnumber those available in the US, and US design publications tend to cover the stories and successes of European designers.