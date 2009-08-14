Design Studios vs. Large Design Agencies: The Changing Landscape of the Design Industry

When I was a boy I read a book about the history of battleships. That book illustrated how each generation of ships first grew larger and larger, yet then was superceded and obsolete by a smaller, more nimble type that allowed better maneuverability and survivability.

The design industry is no different. As we are closing the first decade of the new millennium, change has arrived and the design world is no longer dominated by large design agencies of 100, 200 or even 500 employees. We are now witnessing studios with 10, 20 or 30 people consistently delivering top quality design and in a very different way. It’s a good change and it is an important change since it’s about the availability of top-notch design to every product or company–and the very real opportunity for a small design studio to create a world-class product.

This evolution was crystallized when the IDEA Awards, announced by IDSA and BusinessWeek last month, started publishing its 5 Years of IDEA Winners chart. The chart tallies the number of IDEA awards given to firms over the past 5 years and ranks the design agencies accordingly.

Data collected from BusinessWeek’s annual chart.

The 5 Years of IDEA Winners chart is an important metric that shows quality, trends and approach in the design industry. Here’s how it works:

Each year about 1500 entries are reviewed by the IDEA jury, which awards less than 150 (~10%) awards to the best products designed in the world.

As tough as the IDEA program is, some teams manage to win more than one IDEA each year.

Very few teams manage to maintain that quality of work year after year–winning multiple IDEA’s each year is a rarity. Nobody is surprised by Apple or Samsung’s teams’ consistent quality over the last decade. These companies are the pinnacle of corporate design commitment, resources and talent–they usually win more than 5 awards annually.

Some design agencies manage to do just as well as these corporate powerhouses–winning multiple awards year after year.

For design agencies to create design that wins 2, 3 or even 5 IDEAs annually–along a stretch of 5 years!–is an amazing achievement when you factor the number of annual projects required, staffing and billing for such project throughput, varying juries, economic fluctuations and personnel changes. That’s what the 5 Years of IDEA Winners chart shows: An exclusive club of top design firms.

With the recently-published 2009 IDEA results I noticed an important trend. Until 2004, only large strategic and innovation design agencies could deliver enough quality and consistency to appear at the top of that 5 Years of IDEA Winners chart. Since 2005, and increasingly through the years, smaller design studios have managed to gain entry into this very exclusive club. At that same time, the large agencies lost some mojo and averaged fewer awards. As we end the decade, the chart shows a profound structural change in the design industry: Large design agencies are no longer the clear leaders in design services and small studios are achieving the same world-class design, year after year, on multiple projects.