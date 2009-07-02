advertisement
Ever Wanted to Snuggle Inside a Bird’s Nest? Now’s Your Chance

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
bird nest by Animal Farm

Maybe we’re crazy, but we’ve always wondered what life as a little baby bird would be like, all safe and cozy in your handmade nest. Which makes this new “organic lounger” designed by Animal Farm, a Cape Town design firm, so fantastic.

Inspired by a weaver-bird’s nest, the cubby has a steel frame, and walls made of woven branches. It can hold two adults and a small child, and you access it through the bottom, via a rope ladder. The chief designer, who really does insist on being called Porky Hefer, says he’s currently working on a larger nest that’ll seat four lucky adults. Though a chicken suit is the only suitable outfit for hanging out inside, it does not come included.

bird nest by Animal Farm
bird nest by Animal Farm
bird nest by Animal Farm
bird nest by Animal Farm
el pollo diablo

[Via Dezeen ]

