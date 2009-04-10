How to Get Fast Company on Your Phone (hint: http://m.fastcompany.com)

Fast Company publishes a couple dozen stories each day on its Web site, which is more than you can keep up with at your desk. Luckily, Fast Company‘s gone mobile. Getting our latest news is easy, here’s how:

1. Type https://www.fastcompany.com into the Web browser on your phone or mobile device.

2. Bookmark the Web site in your mobile browser. If you use an iPhone, the FC web icon will appear on your phonetop automatically.

3. Visit repeatedly for the latest headlines in Technology, Design, Ethonomics and the Magazine.

For more information, visit our mobile instructions page or email ideas(at)fastcompany(dot)com with questions.