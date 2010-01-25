Santa Monica Is Rebranding Itself, One Bus Stop at a Time

Santa Monica has just unveiled its new plan to redesign the city. Not a massive building. Not a revamped downtown. But rather, bus stops would serve as a flexible branding for the city itself, becoming everpresent in 360 bus stops around town. The so-called Big Blue Bus architectural and branding package was first announced in June, when it was awarded to Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects and Bruce Mau Design . Last Tuesday, the Santa Monica city council approved LOHA’s design of the bus shelters and BMD’s wordmark. Today, the first images have been revealed .

The stops themselves certainly aren’t quiet, and they’re different from the open-faced sheds you’ll find in most cities. Since rain isn’t really a big problem in Santa Monica, the designers focused on sunlight, which renders most designs into solar cookers in the mornings and late afternoons. The canopies won’t have a single arrangement. Rather, they’re a kit that can be reconfigured to each street corner, to maximize shade depending on where the sun falls. So for example, the cloverleafs might arranged in a diagonal or horizontal orientation, on different roads and corners.

The city is aiming to have the first stops in place by year’s end.

[Check out Arch Daily for more pics and details–including lots of insanely overcomplicated charts and graphs showing the solar shading thing at work]