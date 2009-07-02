Brad Pitt’s Foundation Unveils 14 Home Designs for New Orleans

Brad Pitt is more than just a voracious consumer of design –he is, perhaps, one of design’s greatest philanthropists. The proof is his two-year long effort to build houses–designed by some of the world’s best architects–to New Orleans’s Katrina-decimated Ninth Ward.

Yesterday, Pitt’s organization, Make it Right, released 14 new home designs. Eventually, the foundation aims to build 150 houses in the area. The 14 architects are a formidable lot: Atelier Hitoshi, Bild Design, Billes, buildingstudio, BNIM, Constructs, Elemental, Gehry Partners, GRAFT, Kappe Architects, MVRDV, Pugh + Scarpa, Waggonner & Ball Architects, and William McDonough + Partners.

An elegant design by Elemental, which looks like a dead-ringer for a modern Swiss mountain retreat (and, come to think of it, this moving house we featured):

MVRDV produced a raised house that’s very reminiscent of another work we’ve seen of theirs, the astonishing Balancing Barn. This one is lofted on stilts rather than cantelevered:

Pugh+Scarpa produced an A-frame with terrific porches–meant to be a “gathering space” for the block, with an elevated cooking pit, and bleecher-like seating out front. Inside, the house revolves around a lofty, bright living room (more images of the project at Dezeen):

The first two houses are expected to break ground this August. If the pace of the project really does continue, and even if MIR builds only half of the houses it intends to, it’ll help bring an architectural revival to New Orleans that doesn’t really have any contemporary equals that we can think of. Amazing stuff, Brad.

You can see pictures of the other projects at Architectural Record. For a longer profile of Pitt’s efforts in New Orleans, read “Saint Brad” in Metropolis.