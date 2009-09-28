advertisement
Infographic of the Day: How to Name a Baseball Team

By Kelsey Keith1 minute Read
Infographic_Baseball_Team_Names

Craig Robinson hits a home run with this colorful Venn diagram cataloging the origin of baseball team names. Though I’m still unsure why athletes in Chicago wear white socks and those in Boston wear red, or what an “Athletic,” a “National,” or a “Royal” looks like, it’s fascinating to see the connections between otherwise unrelated mascots (Astros, Brewers, Mariners, Rangers, Royals?).

Check out the graph in high resolution here, and a multitude of other charts celebrating America’s pastime here.

