Apple the Least Green of Big Four IT Companies

“Of the big four IT companies — Apple, Dell, HP, IBM — Apple hasdisclosed the least information and is the only one that has not made amajor commitment to carbon footprint reduction.” That’s the conclusion of the director of As You Sow, an organization which uses shareholder activism as a tool to promote sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The information that Apple does release is in an idiosyncratic format that makes it very difficult to compare with other companies’ products. The Carbon Disclosure Project releases a widely distributed and accepted survey to find out how companies are measuring and managing their carbon footprint. Apple deigned to answer only a few questions on the survey, scoring 7 on its disclosure vs. 91 for Dell and 88 for HP.