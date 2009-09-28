Beverage Package Designs and the Fashion Shows They Inspire

With all the recent attention on Paul Smith’s limited-edition redesign of the glass Evian bottles, it’s high time for a roundup of the world’s best beverage packaging. Thanks to The Dieline , posted a whopping 40 contenders for best packaging design, at least a few of these should tickle your fancy.

Coca-Cola is a classic, and its subtle packaging and logo tweaks over the years don’t overshadow the original branding. (Looking at you, Pepsi.) These five limited edition summer cans are a solid representation of the Coke brand.

Tap water and bottled water are now one and the same with Tap’d, which collects unfiltered New York City tap water and packages it in transparent bottles with orange and blue accents a la the flag of NYC.

Sometimes packaging isn’t enough. New York Mag reports that “Diet Coke’s better-tasting fraternal twin,” Coca-Cola Light, held its own fashion show last week in Milan featuring Spring/Summer 2010 designs from heavy-hitters like Moschino, Versace, and Etro. Yes, those are giant Coke bottles wearing earrings. At least proceeds from the newly designed bottles, on sale in Italy as of September 25, will fund scholarships for young women affected by last year’s Abruzzo earthquake.

