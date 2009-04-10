Flat-Pak Cardboard Furniture: Coming to a Doomed Start-Up Near You

Cardboard: The little commodity that could. Twenty years ago, Frank Gehry turned cardboard into a classic furniture series; twenty years later, one ad firm built its entire office out of the stuff. And here’s a new design: Flat-pack cardboard furniture, which can be assembled into handy workstations, accent tables, and storage nooks:
Compared to the Gehry furniture, or even the Beeboard desk which used to be sold at Design Within Reach, this line by Pedro Gomes is greener because it packs into a skinny envelope. That means carbon savings through lowered transport costs.
Gomes, however, is not alone in his idea: Magis recently introduced a carboard playhouse for kids, which the tykes can assemble themselves:
