When Design Is Too Good: Stunning Border Signage Is Deemed a Threat

The graphic designer Michael Bierut, a partner working in the New York office of the firm Pentagram, designed a 21-foot sign for the new U.S.-Canada border crossing at Massena, New York. The sign, as well as the building, which was designed by architectsSmith-Miller & Hawkinson, has received substantial praise as a bold anddaring piece of federal design. Too daring, perhaps. The sign is beingdismantled by the Customs and Border Protection Agency for fear that it will bea target for terrorists. I asked Bierut about how the sign came to be and whyit’s coming down.

EL: I wasexcited to see a piece of graphic design on the front page of the New York Times Artssection recently,but then I was disappointed to learn that the sign is being dismantled. Doesgraphic design only get covered when it has been deemed a failure?

MB: It’s apity, but maybe it’s inevitable that graphic design only gets mainstreamattention when there’s some kind of problem with it. Look at the recent debaclewith Pepsi’s Tropicana packaging, or, for that matter, the design of the 2000Palm Beach County “butterfly” ballot. When graphic design works well,it tends to just become a part of everyday life, which is really all we wantedwith our sign in Massena.

EL: Describethe design process that resulted in the sign. How does the sign interact withthe architecture? What were you trying to achieve?

MB: When ourteam was working with the architects, the wonderful Laurie Hawkinson and HenrySmith-Miller, we all agreed that it would be great to have some kind oflarge-scale, figurative element on the building. The building itself isbeautiful, amazingly efficient and incredibly functional. And of course costwas at the top of everyone’s mind throughout the process. There was no budgetfor decoration or art. The only applied figurative element on the building werethe functional signs to guide travelers around. So we thought a big sign wouldcreate a kind of ceremonial moment to mark the significance of the building.Public buildings have had inscriptions for years: every New Yorker knows thatlong passage about “Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night” thatappears on the main post office building on Eighth Avenue. In a way, this signwas meant to be a 21st-century version of that.

Most of myvacations as a child were car trips, and long car trips can be boring for kids.The most dramatic moments always came as you crossed a border, even if it wasjust that first glimpse of the big OHIO sign on I-80 when you enter the statefrom Western Pennsylvania. So we thought it would be great to create a similarmoment with a big UNITED STATES sign.