Don’t Let Your Product Get Booed

Every night from June to August, we watched as townhall meetings erupted into screaming matches. On September 9, South CarolinaRepublican Rep. Joe Wilson yelled “You lie!” at President Obama during hisspeech to a joint session of Congress.And just the other night, throngsof opera aficionados booed loudly at The Metropolitan Opera ‘s opening nightperformance of “Tosca”.

Booing at the Opera? Really? Decorum seems to haveleft the building, and I keep wondering what will be the next victim of thisanger.

As consumers, we boo all the time. When we makechoices, when we pick one product over another, we are in a sense booingagainst the competitor. So which side of the booing will your product be on? Tomake sure your offering won’t be the next casualty of this surging consumerrage, you want to understand where this fury comes from.

Luckily there are answers. In the past we havecovered principles that shed light on the mechanics of boos and cheers. Byunderstanding these you may be able to manipulate them to your advantage.Essentially, boos emerge as a three step process:

A consumer sees you or your product and initially they like it – they relate to it. As neurologist and neuroscientist Marco Iacoboni explained in my blog a few weeks ago, consumers are wired to initially be empathetic and find common ground with you or your product. Then the consumer categorizes you. They call you republican or democrat, traditional or modern, like me or not like me. Buddhists and Carl Jung would call these “re-cognizing” you. Iacoboni says it’s these categories or “labels” that actually divide us. Then they like or dislike you, based not on who you are but on what category you hold.

The key then is to skillfully manage step two. Playwith categories to make sure you end up in the cheering section.

Apple does this well. Apple‘s marketing strategyessentially creates two sides – Apple and PC – and tries to convince people toboo from the Apple side. They have defined what it is to be a “Mac” person, andhave created a consumer identity with a loud cheering section.

Credit card companies and banks do this poorly.They are booed millions of times per day on “corporate hate” Web sites.