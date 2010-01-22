advertisement
What Haiti Really Looks Like Now, in 360-Degrees

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

You’ve probably seen dozens of pictures and videos of Haiti, but this one gives you more of a feel for the city than any we’ve seen–because it’s a 360-degree video. CNN produced three of them, shot between Sunday and Monday this week:

