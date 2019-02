Remember how recently we mused that ChatRoulette might readily become a good place to interact with friends, rather than freaks?

Apparently, other people agree. ChatRoulette Bingo, created by AttentionUSA, is just bingo, but populated by all the freakazoid tropes you’d regularly find on CR. On the site, you can enter in how many people are playing, and it spits out a different card for each player. Awesome.