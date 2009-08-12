Who Are the Real Celebrities in Design?

Most of us can picture this Time cover from 1949 featuring Raymond Loewy. It was probably the first time a designer–in this case, an industrial-design renaissance man who sculpted the shapes of everything from Studebakers to Coke bottles–received suchsignificant and mainstream media attention. But can anyone really remember what cameafter that?

There weren’t any “covers wars” I’m aware of post-Loewy and his fellow design pioneers, but times are changing. During the past decade we’ve seen the dramatic rise of a media-generated celebrity design culture–which is beginning to make me wonder, are we accurately presenting a balanced picture of the complexities of the design industry, or simply catering to a celebrity obsessed society?

We unquestionably live in a culture that delights in the success and celebritization of modern day heroes/personalities–those special people endowed with swashbuckling abandon that we can bet our dreams on, that can lead us without fear into the unknown. This adoration is evident in every aspect of our culture (entertainment, education, sport, politics, business, etc.) and design has proven in no way exempt from society’s growing desire to measure success via status. Add to that that we’re in a period of extreme uncertainty, it makes sense that we’d search out pathfinders to pave the way forward, but at what cost?

The work of these pathfinders is often laudable, but by choosing to fixate on their popularity we miss a valuable opportunity to fully inform consumers. Communicating and celebrating the complexities of design and the design process would go a long way in creating a shared knowledge that could help build the type of educated consumer the world really needs, especially now.

A very brief example: The San Francisco-based Fuseproject (headed by one of the designers to grace the cover of Fast Company, Yves Béhar), whose most successful product launch to date is with Aliph and their beautifully designed Jawbone range of headsets. Aliph is reportedly edging towards $100 million in revenue which is very impressive and deserving of praise for both them and Fuseproject, This product is interesting, not only in its execution, but in its path to realization and the business relationship between Fuseproject and Aliph that facilitated this success. That’s what I want to read about, that’s the story. Instead, in our celebrity-obsessed society we get treated to articles about Yves Béhar’s apartment. I’d rather see these columns dedicated to telling the Jawbone story, or focused elsewhere.

For example, take corporate design managers–like the powerful design teams at Nokia or one of my personal favorites, Belkin Corp. who have used design to enormous effect–growing from $400 million to over $1 billion in a less than five years. These companies are also impressive and deserving of praise, yet somehow more or less left out of the media mix.

Let me be clear, my argument here isn’t so much against celebrity as it is for much needed balance; providing that balanced coverage will better educate consumers–raising the bar for our work, and as a consequence, the long-term impact of our contribution.