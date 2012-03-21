advertisement
The Anti-Apple PC: HP Creates Pop-Open Computer For Tinkerers

By Belinda Lanks1 minute Read

Like most in the publishing industry, I’m an Apple chauvinist who wouldn’t trade her Mac for anything else besides another, fancier version of a Mac. But if I were a so-called power user, I might consider HP’s forthcoming Z1, an all-in-one workstation that–and here’s the awesome part–snaps open for easy hardware tweaks.

Expected to ship in April, the Z1 offers a 27-inch (diagonal) screen, a quad-core Intel Xeon processor (the only all-in-one to do so), NVIDIA Quadro graphics, as well as a choice of 160 GB or 300 GB of storage. The most impressive feature, however, is the ability to pop the hood and swap out parts: Users can add a hard drive, upgrade the memory, or access the graphics card–all without tools.

So all you computer-geek DIYers, knock yourselves out and feel free to think of me taking my place in line at the Genius Bar.

The Z1 starts at $1,899. More info here.

