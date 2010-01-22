A Very Low-Tech Zoomable Map

London is dizzyingly complex, so maps are a must even for locals. Usually, they’re clunky mini books. But the Map Squared solves that problem ingeniously.

Each sector of the map can be unfolded, for a zoomed-in detail:

The folding technique is apparently patented and available for licensing–the applications would obviously be vast. Wonder if you’ll see this everywhere one day?

//

Probably the cleverest map we’ve seen since this one. All of which just serves as a reminder: Amazing interaction design needed be complex. I doesn’t even need to be high-tech. And in retrospect, it’s probably stunningly obvious–Which is the mark of any great design.

[Coudal via Oh Gizmo!]