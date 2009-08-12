MDR-TB: Is Innovation Within Reach?

As a participant in the recent Pacific Health Summit , I was struck by the bold talk of innovative approaches to addressing the global threat of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). And yet few of the projects that were presented involved partners from outside the public health community. (The lone exception at the conference was Chevron, which has made a big commitment to leadership on infectious disease through the Global Business Coalition .) Innovation requires openness. The two go hand in hand.

I was particularly disappointed that there were no mobile operators present, particularly from countries like South Africa and China that are hard hit by TB and increasingly vulnerable to a large scale MDR-TB epidemic (for more background on MDR-TB checkout my first post in this series). Both countries have first-world communications infrastructure and are great proving grounds for mobile health innovation (as we have learned with Project Masiluleke, frog’s mHealth partnership that targets HIV/AIDS, a condition that is increasingly linked to TB).

Operators in emerging markets, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa are making huge profits from the very same low-income communities that are hardest hit by these infectious diseases. In fact, much of the growth in the mobile business over the next decade is expected to come from the expansion of services to poorer communities in emerging markets. So these companies have a vested interest in the health and well-being of their BOP customers. The gap in mobile phone ownership between $1/day and $2/day families is quite significant. Improved health = improved income = more minutes. Pretty simple.

We have been very fortunate to have MTN as our partner on Project M, the second largest operator in South Africa. MTN has donated a massive amount of their messaging inventory to our initiative–between 1 and 2 million messages a day, over the course of a year. Can you think of any other way to reach almost 5% of the lower income population in South Africa on a daily basis with health information and services? As we face truly steep challenges in the public health sector I believe that mobile technologies are one of the only new levers that we have to shift the dynamics in our favor, for a few reasons:

1) Mobile technologies reach people: Mobile technologies provide more than simple access. BJ Fogg has discussed the design principle of Kairos: “Finding the opportune moment to present your message”. But Kairos is a two-way street. Mobile technologies tuck health information in a discrete and convenient place so that the recipient can also wait for an opportune moment to respond. The channel is personal, confidential (in most cases) and trusted (unless we screw this up). The user has control over when and if they respond. But once they do it, it’s easy to follow up and initiate an ongoing dialogue.

2) Mobile solutions are cost-effective: I am a big believer in learning by doing. These tools are cost effective to pilot and easy to adapt. But here is the catch: You have to accept the limitations of lowest common denominator technologies. It can be very hard for designers and heath officials to grasp the power of very simple text-based messaging channels as the primary access point to information. The profound influence of these channels is very counter-intuitive to someone who sits at a PC all day on a broadband connection in Bethesda Maryland.

3) Mobile solutions are replicable: This is the most interesting part. mHealth pilots have been launched all over the world targeting a broad range of health conditions, everything from cleft palette to infant mortality. Yet each one is an isolated incursion, like the little leaf rafts that carry foreign organisms to distant shores (to continue the Galapagos metaphor I introduced in last week’s post). These efforts are still small scale. Few have been extended across the full lifecycle of care. Few have been extended across multiple geographies. This is even true of Project M, which has sent out 250 million mobile messages, making it one of the largest initiatives to date.