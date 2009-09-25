The Future of Publishing is… Electric?

The plugged-in mashup of design and technology gets packaged for consumption in the latest Visionaire, a fashion and design publication released in limited edition as collector’s items. The electric drive, a tie-in with the recently released two-seater Smart Fortwo car, powers the issue, formatted as an electronic daily calendar.

Get it? Check out the shape of the plug… it’s even smaller than a regular Smart car.

Visionaire, much like the couture version of a magazine, has been published since 1991 and is distributed in high end bookstores and boutiques. The cultural “curators” of issue 57 include starchitect Zaha Hadid, plus curators from MoMA and the Centre Pompidou, actors Natalie Portman and Tilda Swinton, and rap star, a designer and a photographer.

Smart is launching the second generation fortwo electric drive with a lithium-ion battery, a switch from the sodium-nickel-chloride battery used since the vehicles were introduced in 2006. Lithium-ion technology makes a better battery performance-wise, with shorter charging times, a long life and high reliability. Smart is touting the technology as the “first plausible solution to motoring without any local emissions.” What do you think?

