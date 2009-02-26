Tom Dixon: What Design in a Recession Looks Like

It already seems clear that design enjoyed its own bubble economy: High-end “design art” ate up most of the design headlines in the last couple years, and nearly became synonymous with the discipline. So it’ll be interesting to see how some of those designers who pumped out the highest of high end furnishings respond to the current economic lull. One of them, the massively talented Tom Dixon, seems to already be coming around. He just released previews of the furniture that he’ll be showing at Milan this year, and it suggests a very sober design mindset. It’s no accident that the line’s theme is “utility.”

For comparison’s sake, check out some of these luxe pieces that Dixon made during boom times. They bring to mind thrones and Miami Beach condos:

And here’s the new stuff:

Striking, right? The mentality definitely seems to have shifted. Will other designers follow suit? We’ll be watching Milan to see.

[Via Design Boom]