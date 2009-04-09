New Acropolis Museum in the Shadow of the Ancients

If you’ve ever been to the Acropolis in Athens and marveled over the perfectly proportioned design of the Parthenon, you probably also shuffled over to the nearby by Acropolis Museum and were… dismayed. It was a shoddy effort at best, with antiquities thousands of years old suffering in dusty corners under weak light. Not any more: Bernard Tschumi, after nearly a decade of wrangling with delays, protesting officials, and an ambivalent public, is set to complete the new Acropolis museum. The building is, more or less, finished; the museum will open June 20.