MacWorld 2009 Rumor Round-Up

With the doors of the Moscone center in San Francisco soon to burst open upon a Jobs-less Macworld 2009 , the Internets are predictably alive with rumors–some more believable, some less believable, some just stuffed with desperate hope. Here’s a summary so far.

iPhone Nano

The iPhone, and particularly the globally-released iPhone 3G, unarguably catapulted Apple right into the limelight–once again Apple had developed an innovative, attractive and uniquely clever device. But that’s not enough for some: “the device is too big” they say, and rumors of a smaller iPhone “nano” version have abounded–after all, Apple did that with the iPod, didn’t it? Several case manufacturers have even “leaked” the supposed size specs. But with Jobs himself ruling out such a device pretty recently this rumor gets rated as 40% possible.

Unibody 17-inch MacBook Pro

When the MacBook and MacBook Pro followed the MacBook Air into all-aluminum body designs last year, the 17-inch Pro was conspicuously left out. Now there are strong suggestions it’ll follow its smaller and less powerful brethren into the clever unibody metal shell. But there’s reportedly a twist: just like the Air, the 17-inch Pro won’t have a user-removable battery. While this will surely anger some people, the reasoning is sound: Without the engineering required to make the battery removable, there’s more room for a bigger cell, giving more battery life–arguably vital for driving that large display. All very plausible: 80% possible.

Mac Mini

According to MacRumors buyer’s guide the Mini hasn’t been updated for 517 days as of today. It lags behind the processor power and graphics power updates that every other Mac has had. Rumors are circulating that it will get a new all-aluminum body (completing the all-metal Mac line-up, except for the entry-level MacBook) equivalent Nvidia graphics to the new macs, a Firewire 800 port and the capability of driving dual displays with a mini-DisplayPort socket. Again, all very plausible: 90% possible.