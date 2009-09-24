An Important Message About Apple Industrial Design from Jon Ive

We have assembled a heavenly design team. By keeping the core team small and investing significantly in tools and process we can work with a level of collaboration that seems particularly rare. Our physical environment reflects and enables that collaborative approach. The large open studio and massive sound system support a number of communal design areas. We have little exclusively personal space. In fact, the memory of how we work will endure beyond the products of our work.

-Jonathan Ive, senior vice president of industrial design at Apple