Colorblind Examines All Shades of Consumer Behavior Beyond Just “Green”

As a global innovation and design firm with multiple offices that work on a range of consumer and medical products and services, Continuum had long been engaged with the process of making their work more environmentally responsible. But a few years ago they began to get questions from their clients that they couldn’t answer. “A lot of clients were coming to us and asking how the consumer felt, wondering how consumers made decisions about sustainability,” says Kelly Sherman, design strategist. “We wanted to be an advisor on that conversation and needed a better point of view.” In September 2007, Continuum embarked on a year-long research project that could help explain how and why consumers made those sustainable choices. They named the project Colorblind.

NOT WHAT, BUT WHY

Continuum’s own culture focused on sustainability–they had an internal “green team” and a group called Aware, which conducts a kind of competitive review for to identify if a project creates an opportunity to impact sustainability. Continuum’s clients were also more like partners who were interested in making changes in their own company simply because it was the right thing to do. Both of those conditions encouraged them to spend their own money and invest in this self-initiated project.

Due to this experience, when the designers began looking into the project, they were fairly aware of the kind of studies that had been done. “A lot of the information out there were studies on what people did–statistics on how many people recycled,” says Sherman. “But there was no way to enter into why people did things.” Partnering with the research firm Communispace, Continuum set out to study how people really felt about being and buying green. Their research included an astounding 21 in-home interviews and more than 6,800 online participants across the country.

AN “EXHAUSTIVE CONVERSATION”

To fully engage the subjects–average citizens who had no idea they were going to be surveyed for a green study–the researchers began what they called an “exhaustive conversation,” about why consumers did what they did. For the members of the 21 households surveyed in Boston, Atlanta and Fort Collins, Colorado, the process was most thorough, looking in all their rooms, clothes, food, trash, even going shopping with them. “Homework” included a Madilbs-type workbook, making collages, and keeping sustainability journals where people could record their thoughts.

An insightful process for the designers was an “environmental tour” that took place in the family’s home. “We had family members take us through room by roomand tell us what they thought was the worst thing for the environment,in each room, and what was the best,” says Kristin Heist, projectmanager. “It provided an opening to talk about very different topicslike water use, secondhand clothing, even pets! It was also a good wayto get the kids involved.”

SURPRISING FINDINGS

Continuum released a comprehensive study of their conclusions, but perhaps most shocking to the designers was the fact that across the board, people cared more about “their world” than they did “the world”–altruism by itself was not a motivator. “Rarely did we hear that people were doing things for the environment specifically,” says Sherman. “People make sustainable choices when they are the best for themselves, their family and friends.” Another surprise? Although almost everyone recycled, people are more likely to focus on issues of trash and waste over areas like food sources where their purchasing power could make more of a statement. This came down to a general finding that consumers are more likely to change a behavior when it has a visible connection: touching and seeing materials, use and disposal.