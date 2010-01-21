When the Sundance Film Festival started in 1985, it was rare for independent directors to have their films picked up by major studios. Not anymore, and in recent years the festival has acquired a more mainstream Hollywood vibe, complete with way too many Paris Hilton spottings. For the 2010 edition, the festival’s organizers are returning to their humble roots with a new out-of-competition section called “Next,” showcasing low- and no-budget feature films. Call it a redeclaration of independence. “Now there’s a new wave of using nontraditional ways to distribute film,” says Sundance programming director Trevor Groth, “and we want to support that.” — EW