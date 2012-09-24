A TV Browsing Experiment That Lifts From First-Person Shooters

If you aren’t a big gamer, you may have never heard of Steam. But with 50 million users, it’s a gargantuan PC gaming platform. Steam is a sort of iTunes or Xbox Live for the PC. And its founding company, Valve, has just released a beta called Steam Big Picture . With it, Valve, like every other platform in existence, wants to invade your television.

Big Picture lets you play games on your TV through a nicely framed interface, but that’s something you can already do by connecting an HDMI cord from a laptop to your television. Their more impressive feat is that they’ve designed everything to work–including full-blown web browsing–not with an awkward keyboard and mouse on your couch, but with a gamepad, like an Xbox 360 controller, including typing and web browsing.

“If we had instead let ourselves rely on mouse input, we thought our tendency would be to fall back to existing UI design choices taken from the desktop Steam client,” Big Picture co-designer Greg Coomer tells me. “Smaller hit targets, higher density lists, scroll bars, and other PC-isms. The Big Picture UI we created is highly typographic, like the desktop client, but we think it’s far stronger on the big screen than it would have been if it had been designed for a mouse and keyboard alone.”

If a gamepad-controlled browsing interface doesn’t sound like a big deal, realize that even Microsoft won’t let you browse the web on the Xbox 360, because it’s such a difficult thing to do. (And on PS3, the feat technically possible, but functionally impossible.) With Big Picture, Valve is attempting to one-up the former PC kings of the living room by taking on the living room’s biggest challenge first.

“Steam gamers are used to having their entertainment experience on a PC or Mac,” explains Coomer. “And when that’s where you spend your time, you’re also used to having the web be a central part of the experience … So asking Steam users to go into the living room but leave all that behind seemed like a non-starter.

Steam’s TV browsing platform uses two unique UI tricks–both based upon the standard gamepad–to make web browsing possible. The first is a totally original typing scheme called the Daisywheel. Rather than presenting you with an onscreen keyboard whenever you encounter a text box, Big Picture deploys a rather clever cross between a rotary telephone and old school T9 cellphone texting. You aim up with an analog stick to select ABCD, and then each of the controller’s four buttons correspond with one of those letters. Each of these four-letter chunks appears like a flower petal, hence the whole daisy metaphor.

The result goes something like, aim up, click, aim right, click, aim diagonally, click–and it can actually be pretty quick. But I still found entering a full URL daunting. The Daisywheel may be a step better than an onscreen QWERTY, but it’s nowhere near as convenient as Xbox’s Bing voice search (when it works, of course). “Daisywheel is kind of fun to use, but nobody thinks it’s more fun than the games you want to play,” Coomer admits. “Anyway, typing is a means to an end. Daisywheel is an attempt to be a significant improvement over things like a virtual onscreen QWERTY keyboary.” (And in that regard, I’d agree that the Daisywheel succeeds.)