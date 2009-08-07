Video Tour of Ford’s Tech Suite: Voice Control, In-Dash PCs and… Printers

Ford is doing things with navigation that you never expected–namely, bringing it to the masses, with voice control. The new Taurus, redesigned as the company’s flagship for 2010, now sports the kind of nav you’d never have expected from the seafoam-green Tauri of years past–and it’s all voice controlled, whether you get the top-of-the-line touchscreen model or the lower-level in-radio models. Ford is also adding in-dash computing to its line of trucks with full PC functionality–including Internet connection, word processing, and even an in-truck printer. Check out the video below.