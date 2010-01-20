Global Greening & Meaning: Finland’s DEMOS.fi & Sub.fi

I was invited to Helsinki this past November to speak on LoCarbon Lifestyles and Meaningful Branding trends. The brilliant and fresh younginnovators at the think tank DEMOS.fi (the one and only think tank in Finland)held a day named PELOTON in which they invited 20 Finnish journalists topartake in the information feed on Lo Carbon Trends within the traditionalcountryside setting of an historic Finnish mansion. Next, they handed me off tothe brilliant, Audrey Hepburnesque creative driver of Helsinki’s young Sub TVstation (what is her name?), who in turn invited 200 professional creatives toattend a presentation on meaningful branding. The venue was a historic trolleystation in the heart of Helsinki.

Impressions of Helsinki and Finland

If you have heard anything about Finland it may have beenabout drinking and a strong and dark landscape. My experience was anything butbright, light and innovative in nature. Many of the ideators and innovators whobrought me there were fresh thinkers and healthy livers – vegetarians as amatter of fact. So were many of the journalists… I fit right in. We enjoyedseveral vegetarian restaurants and meals and I was lucky enough to do atraditional smoke sauna with the crew at the country house. Some of us took aswim in the cold, dark, night river beneath the silhouette of tall, black, baretrees. It was glorious.

PART 1, PELOTON

Peloton: The Lo Carbon presentation day for Helsinki thinktank Demos.fi

The word Peloton translated means something like the draftof first riders in a bicycle race that helps the other riders move forward. Theword Demos means something like Democracy or The People. The think tank isfunded in various ways and the projects are geared to inspire and benefitFinnish society.

Finland is slowly getting wealthier and with this comeopportunities to explore new ways. Demos is one such group bringing in newideas. Their ideas for spurring Lo Carbon lifestyle change in Finland beginswith Peloton and sharing content with 20 influencer journalists, a brilliantapproach that starts with the media.

PART 2, SUB TV

Secondly they had me speak on meaningful branding to over200 creatives brought together for Sub TV. The group was smart, tuned in andvery forward thinking. It was a celebration of new ideas and pragmaticpossibilities! I am in love with Finland and Demos was so smart to engagetelevision and creatives to finish off the approach.

Yet it did not end there. I was introduced to many othergreat thinkers and teams and out of this came conversations on a potentialproject with Finland’s manufacturing. Finland has a bright future and the smartones are looking at evolving the paradigms of manufacturing into thesustainable humanist realms. It is my hope we help further this desire.

A special thank you once again to our editor Elizabeth Adams of ElizabethAdams.biz!