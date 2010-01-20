Intel’s Read-aloud Reader: Breakthrough for Dyslexics, Vision for the Blind

Ben Foss was a bright kid, but as a student, he struggled withreading even the simplest text. Afflicted with severe dyslexia, he relied onparents and tutors to read him his homework since the words on the page madeno sense to him. At Stanford, he managed to earn two advanced degrees bylaboriously scanning books and then running them through synthetic speech softwareso he could comprehend the words.

As an adult, much of the content he wanted in professionaljournals and magazines wasn’t available in audio form.

So, when he was hired as a researcher at Intel, he vowed to make designing areading device one of his first priorities. At CES 2010, his brainchild, theIntel Reader made its debut. “Feelings of loneliness are often theexperience of not being able to read easily,” he says, based on years of trying. “We hope to open the doors for people who have dyslexia, blindness or otherreading-based disabilities.”

The device, designed by Silicon Valley design shop, Lunar, for Intel’s Digital Health Group, is about the size of a paperback book or a hand-held video game. It works by taking a picture of a page of text, then converting it to speech.

“It’s designed around the ergonomics of reading,” says Gretchen Anderson, director of interaction design, at Lunar. “It’s purposefully not designed as a digital camera. You can use it with your elbows on the table, at the right height.”

There are an estimated 55 million people with dyslexia, low vision or blindness, who find reading printed text difficult or impossible. In addition to students, the device is designed to be convenient for older people who find it hard to read restaurant menus or mail, and it has clever tactile cues, such a corner cut off like a dog eared book and buttons distinguishable by feel and location, to help the blind orient themselves.