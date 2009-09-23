Former Nigerian Capital Gets Eco-City

Lagos, clocking in at 7 million residents, is no dusty sub-continental village. It’s a huge metropolis that acts as the economic and financial capital of Nigeria, and like any urban center looking to develop into the 21st century, Lagos has plenty of environmental issues to address. Which is where London architecture firm Studio Bednarski comes in–their design proposal for the regeneration of the city’s waterfront is both pretty (at least from the aerial view) and practical.

Studio Bednarski’s plan comprises roughly 147 acres on 59.61 hectares in the lagoon, including 270 houses and some 1800 apartments, with supporting facilities and a marina laid around a central park as its backbone. The plans also takes advantage of Lagos’ natural asset, the lagoon: A cooling system will be implemented using reversible heat pumps.

The city plot is heavily reminiscent of the exhibition 49 Cities at Storefront for Art and Architecture earlier this year. It takes a a keen mind to envision an urban plan that incorporates housing, industrial space, parkland, agriculture, water, and thoroughfares into an ingenious and tidy package, and Studio Bednarski’s infrastructure for Lagos seeks to do what Sir Norman Foster and Buckminster Fuller have imagined before.

Urban planning is architecture on a macro scale. So while it’s not as flashy as a 75-story Jean Nouvel tower, it’s easily more relatable to the public. A decent urban plan is especially relevant in our Gothamesque age of eco-branding, tax increases, economic and industrial collapse, global warming, and overpopulation. These are global issues, sure, but think of the city as a microcosm, a playground not just for design but for social change.

Spotted on World Architecture News.