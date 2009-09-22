How Spin-Off Brands Survive In the Supermarket Serengeti

Next time you go to the grocery store imagine you are in a retail wilderness–let’s call it the Supermarket Serengeti. Its a lush habitat of overlapping ecosystems each populated with brands, like species, trying to survive and perpetuate their kind into the future where success is measured with sale figures.

On the shelf, the way that established brands enable product line extensions is analogous to the natural laws that govern parental invest in the survivability of their children. Visually, the parent or sibling brand bestows favor and influence upon its fledgling product lines. Simply stated, children would look most like their parents while cousins, who have fewer functional similarities, would naturally receive less investment from their aunt and uncles.

The sharing of visual equities should be a proud demonstration of brand paternity. Some brands effectively hand out cigars while others seem to invest nothing more than a birthmark and the hope that their young can survive in the category on their own. Therefore, to the brands that pass on only a miniscule logo endorsement, I have to ask, wouldn’t it have been better not to get pregnant in the first place? To be worthy of an established brand’s family crest, the introduction of the product line extension should promise some reward to the parent measurable as brand value. To deliver success, even the endorsement strategy must deliver a win/win for both the parent brand and the fledgling product line.

Endorsement strategies must have appeared to be the cure-all for Mars, Cadbury Adams USA when faced with plummeting sales of the Snickers. In each case, the line extensions were designed befitting their representative categories. Snickers brandmark as endorsement appears relegated to lower order of confidence and then shoehorned into foreign aesthetic surroundings. The new look is so visually dissonant, that it undermines the trust that consumers had with the parent brand. It may be a risk to the success of the line extension if its impression on consumers does not summon rewarding memories of Snickers.

Sub-branded offspring that stray too far from the nest are seen as suspicious and self-serving. More than ever consumers are likely to regard this as a manipulation as they increasingly seek, conspicuous proof of brand trust and investment.

With True Delights, Quaker has followed the playbook on how to do the premium adult indulgence. But just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Best known as a virtuous agrarian, Quaker seen here in a dark corner of the package, only adds to suspicion by parenting sub-brand in a way inconsistent with the heart of the portfolio.

Brand endorsement must be regarded, as something of a cure-all–on the surface it appears to allow brand portfolios to grow endlessly via acquisitions and R&D inventions. There are certainly financial efficiencies to slotting sub-brands into endorsement scenarios. However, what marketers may be forgetting is that growing a brand by introducing extensions is as much about defending the entirety of the portfolio and its distribution of equities as it is about making the consumer aware that there is something new from a source they know and trust.