Philly’s Design Crimes Redeemed by Happy Cogs

Last month we filed a crime report against the city of Philadelphia for an offensive new logo that threatened to erase the integrity of every good designer working within the city limits. This week, a sharp new tourism site, VisitPhilly.com , helps us forget the trespasses against the city of Brotherly Love.

The new site was designed by Happy Cog who made heroes out of panoramic photos taken of Philly’s most idyllic spots and created really nifty dynamic drop-down menu bars that keep the home page clean and uncluttered. They even improved the 13-year-old name, Gophila.com (which sounds like some kind of gopher-related disorder that we don’t want to learn more about). And what’s more, it actually makes you want to visit Philly, which, unfortunately we cannot say about that sad little yellow cracked bell.

[VisitPhilly.com]