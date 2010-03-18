Three Ways To Sustain Your Innovation

In my research following the paths of successful innovations , I repeatedly see that the strategy that gets you there is not the strategy that keeps you there. It was Wal-Mart‘s focus on rural markets that got it to become the largest retailer in the U.S., but it was its economies of scale that enabled it to maintain this advantage. WhileDell‘s “go direct” strategy pushed it above HP and IBM, it was itsefficient, customizable supply chain with which it maintained its topposition for so many years.

Typically,fast-growing companies beat their competitors by doing something theircompetitors choose not to copy, even though they could. Over time,however, competitors grow weary of losing and they get over thecognitive and social barriers that are stopping them from competing.Eventually the competition wakes up to your success and you need to shift your advantage. One of my favorite business school professors, Bruce Greenwald, suggests in his book “Competition Demystified“ that there are just three proven ways to sustain your innovation: 1. Achieve customer captivity 2. Build meaningful economies of scale 3. Secure preferential access to resources Innovative, fast-growing companies know that they probably can’t use these sources right at the beginning of their new business or product. But from the start, they explore how they can put these barriers in place for future advantages . Blink, the young airline I’ve been covering, seems to be pursuing at least two of these. First,Blink is pursuing economies of scale by building its fleet andstrategically partnering with non-competing, similar companies. Theidea is this: every time they carry a group of people from point A topoint B and another group from point B to point A, they save money.Instead of having an empty plane fly back to point A, which incursnearly the same fuel costs and landing fees, they can charge for thereturn leg.

This”economy of serendipity” is the key to achieving high profitability.The more expansive your network, the more likely you are to generate”economies of serendipity.” Look at it this way. If every time a taxicab dropped off a passenger it had to drive all the way back to base toget the next pick-up’s address, that cab might lose money. But if thatcab can pick up another passenger where it dropped of the first, andthen another passenger where it drops off the second, it can rake inprofits. Blinkis seeking to create a network – through its own planes and those ofsimilarly minded companies – to share customers and thereby achieveeconomies of scale. Second, Blink is working toward achieving customer captivity. Justas Starbucks has achieved valuable customer captivity by trainingcustomers to follow a unique “Starbucks” process (you learn, forexample, to call non-fat milk “skim” and ask for a “tall latte” ratherand that “latte … tall”), Blink is working to train loyal customers ina unique B link process.They want people to call and say, “I want to get to Paris,” ratherthan, “I want to fly into Orly.” They want people to enjoy the processof finding the cheapest way to get from their office to a meeting andback. IfBlink achieves these two things – customer captivity and economies ofscale – history says they have good chance of surviving any competitorthat tries to take them on directly. Ask yourself what you can do now to start building one or more of the three proven sources of sustainable competitive advantages: 1. How can I achieve a higher level of customer captivity?

2. Who can I partner with to create economies of scale? 3. Where can we control the access to a needed resource or technology?

