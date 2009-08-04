21st Century Doily: Algorithms Create Frilly Decorations, All by Themselves

You’ve probably seen Phiippe Starck’s Louis Ghost chair–it’s an icon of post-modern design, a modern plastic chair whose form mimics a classic Louis XV chair. But Lionel Theodore Dean , founder of FutureFactories , wasn’t content to leave it alone–instead, he asked himself, How could you decorate such an iconic piece, to give it a truly 21st century flare?

His answer: Holy Ghost, a custom-made, frilly plastic sleeve that fits over the back of Starck’s original. But Dean didn’t design it, per se: Instead, the process began when he created a “generative algorithm” that designs the product on its own, using both random inputs and precise rules to create a one-off decorative pattern that looks like interlocking sand dollars or jellyfish. Over time, the shape builds itself around a 3-D model of the Louis Ghost chair; when the design is done–that is, when the program stops running–it’s automatically sent to a rapid-prototyping machine for manufacturing.

Dean will be presenting the project this week at SIGGRAPH.

newsletterPromo(“Design”, “right”);

Related Stories:

Rapid-Prototyping Gets Serious: Fabricates Entire Building

Neri Oxman, Most Creative People of 2009

What is Computer Numerical Controlled Design? Five Beautiful Examples

Artificial Knees, Made to Order