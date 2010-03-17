WANTED: LG X300 Netbook With Nigh Invincible Gorilla Glass Screen

LG, though not normally known in North America for their PCs, has put together a damn fine-looking one: the X300 netbook, featuring a near-invincible Gorilla glass screen.

The X300 is more a netbook than a full-fledged laptop: it’s equipped with an 11.6-inch screen, a 2.0 GHz Intel Atom processor, 2 GB of memory, up to 128 GB SSD, embedded 3G modem, and Windows 7 Home Premium. Those are relatively typical netbook specs, though certainly one of the better-specced ones out there. It’s the little things that make the X300 so lustable–starting with the design.

And what a design! It’s an ultrathin clamshell in the tradition of the MacBook Air or Dell Adamo, at only 17.5mm thick. The MacBook Air, by the way, is 19.3mm thick, though as it’s tapered it may feel thinner in the hand than the squarish X300. Regardless, the X300 is a real stunner, and weighs just over two pounds so it’s highly portable as well.

The most unique, innovative facet of the X300 has got to be its use of Gorilla glass on the screen. Gorilla glass is a futuristic, unbreakable, unscratchable, and possibly bomb-proof material that can be used to cover certain LCD displays. It’s still fairly uncommon, though it will show up more this year in portable media players and cell phones–but this is the first we’ve seen of it in a laptop. Gorilla glass isn’t a marketing ploy; it really is incredibly stuff, basically invincible to normal (and lots of abnormal) wear and tear. It all has to do with an ion exchanged chemical process that you can read about (neat diagrams!) here.

newsletterPromo(“Technology”, “right”);

The LG X300 will be available this month for an undisclosed price–it’s available now in South Korea for about $1400, so you can expect a relatively high price here as well.

[LG, Gorilla]