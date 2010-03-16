Infographic of the Day: What the Census Said About Us…in 1870

Maybe you noticed all those TV commercials for the U.S. Census? And maybe you’ve already gotten your Census survey in the mail? Yup, it’s that time again. The Census Bureau has spent $333 million marketing the census, because the picture that emerges from the 2010 Census will shape the country for a decade–deciding how congressional seats are apportioned and how federal dollars are distributed. It gets pretty complicated.

So let’s instead hit rewind, and check out what the country looked at when it was much younger. Radical Cartography recently dug up dozens of maps from the 1870 Census Atlas. They’re gorgeous–and they reveal much about what set the country on its path to greatness–and what created our modern government. You’ll have to click here to see the full-size versions, but we pulled out a few telling details.

As you can guess, the country was overwhelmingly young, comprised of children and working adults. This graph shows age distribution by state. Young are at the bottom of each graph; old at the top; left is male, right is female, and the shading tells you which is larger:

And one of the reasons we were so young was immigration–which just as now was key in providing the country with a growing portion of young workers. In this graph, tan shows foreign-born immigrants; gray shows African-Americans, and the pinks show native-born Americans:

But even those native-born Americans were likely the offspring of recent immigrants. This map shows the distribution of first-generation American citizens–the darker the color, the older the population. You can see that first-gen Americans were largely middle aged:

The government, meanwhile, hadn’t quite grown into a truly mature institution–the only thing it really paid for was war. Here’s a key to the graph below, which shows what the government was spending on:

As you can see, the greatest expenditures went to the army–and serving the massive amounts of debt accrued during the Civil War: