BMW’s New Electric Car Was Inspired By iPads And Macbooks

It seems like an absurd statement for BMW to make, especially as the consumer electronics industry has only recently begun to embrace design within the last decade, while auto manufacturers have championed it for a century. But while those exact words may never have been uttered, BMW makes no qualms that its i3–the manufacturer’s first fully chewed electric car (MSRP $41,350, out in 2014)–borrows liberally from bedazzling consumer tech.

That’s good, because the influence is too blatant to ignore. From the i3’s two-tone black-on-silver body to its LED lights that sleep invisibly behind stark black glass, the tech industry’s design signatures–really, Apple’s design signatures from the iPad/iPhone and the Macbook line, respectively–define the fact that just by looking at the i3, you can just sense that it’s electric.

“It’s more of an emotional element for us, being associated with innovation and technology,” explains the BMW i3’s product manager, Jose Guerrero. “The rear lights look like they’re almost floating over a back surface. It’s like a screen turning on in glass.”

Inside, the car is almost the complete opposite. The techie shell gives way to natural, sustainable materials, including Kenaf plant paneling and a curved eucalyptus dashboard that will age and weather like any organic material. BMW tells me that sustainable is the new face of premium.

Of course, designing the i3 was a lot more complicated than deciding on the finish, because what you’re looking at really is BMW’s car of the future–an electric vehicle crafted for a population that’s abandoning suburban life for megacities, that champions turning radius and visibility over the roar of diesel. And maybe its most important quotient–its balance of range (80-100 miles) to passenger seats to trunk space has been determined through 12 million hours of BMW customer driving and critiques of earlier products.

People want more range for security, but people are using less range than they need.

In previous years, BMW leased out a MINI E (which had two seats and no trunk) and a Series 1 EV (which had four seats and a bit of trunk). What they learned from those field tests was that, for as much as we all may criticize electric cars for their lack of range, the biggest user criticisms were born from creature comforts, namely, bulky batteries taking up space. BMW leveraged user testing to balance those opposing forces in a way that would make customers most happy.