5 Ways Netflix Could Have Avoided an Ugly User Backlash

A couple weeks ago, Netflix quietly rolled out a redesign of its Web site that included some much-needed improvements in the user interface, such as streamlined movie listings and easier-to-browse categories. But it wasn’t long before things got very, very ugly . In the post announcing the changes, 567 subscribers weighed in, calling the company everything from stupid to deceptive. One person even compared Netflix to a creepy uncle.

What on earth went wrong here?!

For anyone who doesn’t use Netflix, the changes seem innocuous. And most are. But one in particular sparked the ire of Netflix junkies: Previously, for any movie listing, users could see how friends in their Netflix network rated a movie. After the redesign, friends’ ratings–and the Top 10 lists they created–got relegated to a friends page, linked way at the bottom of the site.

Reached for comment, Netflix’s VP of coporate communications, Steve Swasey, pointed out that the features are, fundamentally, still there. And the streamlining was necessary: “These are small features used by some folks. But we have 12.3 million members, and everyone is important. We looked at the vast majority of people and how they’re using the site. For them, it’s about convenience and selection.”

Which makes a certain sense. But it doesn’t actually address the complaints of the commenters. Where previously, a movie choice might have been all about the opinions of friends, you can no longer immediately see their ratings when you look a movie listing. As one commenter said:

My friends could easily leave me notes about movies they knew I’d like, and I would do the same. Before deciding to queue a movie, I could see if my friends had seen it and this would help influence my decision. I have always been a HUGE proponent of Netflix and have brought a few customers onto the service. One of the reasons I NEVER considered switching to a different service (until now!) was because of all my Netflix friends. Now there’s nothing holding me back from going somewhere else.

Ouch. It didn’t help that the first 150 comments on the blog post announcing Netflix’s redesign had their comments deleted. Netflix blamed this on a technical glitch–but the commenters quickly smelled a conspiracy, designed to silence the site’s most fervent users. Based on a history of slowly curbing the prominence of social networking on the site, many assume that the move is part of an eventual plan to phase these features out altogether.

Netflix made the wrong moves in several areas–and other Web-based business would do well to pay attention, and learn from these mistakes. Here’s what to keep in mind the next time you undertake a redesign: