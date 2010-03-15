advertisement
Eye Candy: The Spellbinding Light Projections of Kit Webster

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read
Enigmatica

We’ve previously covered some amazing media facades, light projections on buildings, and some amazing interactive light shows. The artist Kit Webster has a similar MO: He usually uses LCD projectors in his pieces, but he works on a smaller scale. That allows him to create some pretty luscious illusions.

Enigmatica, Webster’s most recent work, was presented this month in Port Melbourne Australia. Starting with a series of square frames that recede into space, Webster then projects images onto each one–creating a disorienting, 3-D space out of light:

In Morphology, Webster created a kind of 21st century kaleidoscope:

For Spacemixing, Webster projects video onto a hanging white cube. The different faces are projected with images blurred and faded to suggest transparency–creating what seems like a translucent display:

And here, or course, is a building projection:

[Via Creative Applications]

