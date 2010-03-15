Eye Candy: The Spellbinding Light Projections of Kit Webster

Enigmatica, Webster’s most recent work, was presented this month in Port Melbourne Australia. Starting with a series of square frames that recede into space, Webster then projects images onto each one–creating a disorienting, 3-D space out of light:

In Morphology, Webster created a kind of 21st century kaleidoscope:

For Spacemixing, Webster projects video onto a hanging white cube. The different faces are projected with images blurred and faded to suggest transparency–creating what seems like a translucent display: