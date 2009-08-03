Why Consumer Products for Women Shouldn’t Necessarily Be in the Pink

Fifty years ago, Barbie pierced PANTONE 219C with her sharp stiletto heel and claimed pink forever in honor of girls worldwide. She rigidly extended her plastic arms and gathered pink en masse–in far-reaching hues and values.

We now have pink ribbons for breast cancer awareness (and the KitchenAid and Dyson appliances to match), CodePink, a women’s campaign for peace, and shocking Schiaparelli pink reemerging on the 09/10 catwalks. Pink is used to connote female the way cats spray to mark their turf!

Women deserve representation across all facets of design–from electronics to tools, fashion, home products, and automotive. But that female expression is a heavy burden for one pretty color chip to carry. After all, a little known fact is that prior to the 1920s, pink was for boys and blue was for girls.

Companies that are trying to communicate to a female customer must spin past just the color wheel. There is a new revolution that is about thoughtful design. This revolution is widespread and has staying power. I call this movement a feminization of design and it isn’t about the color pink at all, or even about surface. Instead, it cuts right to the heart and emotion of the matter.

Furthermore, this powerful design expression is not exclusive, but inclusive of the male population. This new design language embraces: comfort, meaning, joy, clarity, sensual shapes, philanthropic purpose, and earth-minded mission statements. This new mission provides a soft landing to these harsh times and could never be defined by one color alone.

What do you say, women? What colored products would you rather see corporations offering you? Or do you feel pretty in pink?

The author would like to state that she actually loves pink, but doesn’t want the hue to suffer under the undo pressure of representing an entire gender. After all, there is no one exclusive hue willing to shoulder the weight of the entire male gender.