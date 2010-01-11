Infographic of the Day: Who’s Renting What (and Where) on Netflix?

Sometimes, infographics and data confound our stereotypes. And other times, they just reinforce them. Case in point: The movies that people rent.

The New York Times has just published an amazingly detailed infographic, showing the most popular Netflix rentals by zipcode.

You can view movies by straight up most popular–and also see exactly where critically lauded/loathed movies are rented most. The overarching lesson: Cities love thinky dramas praised by critics; the suburbs and exurbs like slapstick and Will Smith. For example, let’s look at a city such as Atlanta, which has a fairly precise city/suburb division. Here’s the popularity of Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona:

And here’s the popularity of Yes Man, starring Jim Carrey:

That same trend bears itself out in other cities. Dallas, for example. Here’s Bedtime Stories, starring Adam Sandler:

Vicky Cristina Barcelona:

And the Seth Rogan stoner comedy Pineapple Express: