Infographic: Tracking a Toxic Asset

Toxic assets brought our economy to its knees. You remember those, right? They were bundles of sub-prime mortgages, which were sold to banks like bonds. As the bundled mortgages were paid off each month, they promised a steady portion of the cash.

For the banks that bought these assets, the problems began when people couldn’t pay the mortgages.

NPR’s Planet Money–which brought you the Giant Pool of Money story that explained the entire mess–wanted to get a more concrete picture of the foreclosure crisis gripping the country. So the bought a single toxic asset, formerly worth $75,000, for a mere $1,000. And they’ve tracked its progress in a superb infographic, detailing that assets performance from December 2006 to the present day. (Graphic above, explanatory video below.)

The chart includes a map of where all the troubled mortgages in the asset are coming from, and a pie chart and bar chart showing the composition of the asset.

So how’s it faring? Not so well. When first bought, the asset was a bunch of good mortgages, which could potentially have paid off the investment quite handily:

But now, a large share of those mortgages are in trouble. Only 2/3 are either paid off or current; the rest are in foreclosure or liquidation.