Meeting the Parent Company, and More Signs of Designer Monogamy

Lately it seems like the spark is gone. I’ve been working with the same design firm for 5 years. In the beginning, I was so excited about product development and my designers came up with concepts that blew my mind. We still churn out a pipeline of about 10 products each year, but I feel like our relationship lacks the passion of its early days.

Bored in Boston

Dear Bored,

It happens to the best of us–we start to feel comfortable with a partner and before you know it we let down our guard. We might forget to put on business suits for your corporate meetings or we might deliver five concepts instead of 10. But you’re obviously working with a great design firm and you have a history and chemistry together. Try these tips for re-igniting the spark:

1) Explore a new interest together. Maybe you’ve always talked about developing an eco-friendly, wireless, hand-held personal cooler for the millennial market. Re-visit the shared visions that have inspired your team and take a risk!

2) If you haven’t done so recently, send your designer out into the field for some research. The world is always changing, even if your relationship has been stagnant for years. Finding some new information about your industry or discovering a new unmet need should send your partner into the creative flurry that you know and love.