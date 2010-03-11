What If Your Postage Stamp Was the Letter–Or an Entire Book? UPDATE: USPS Is Cool Too!

“Hey, did you read the stamp I sent you?” There’s no need for a letter when the stamp you use is a book. Rotterdam designer Richard Hutten has designed a new stamp for Royal TNT Post , in honor of this year’s Dutch Book Week, that doubles as a tiny tome. The 3×4 centimeter stamp opens up into an 8-page, 500-word story by Joost Zwagerman .

We have Charles and Ray Eames and Calvin and Hobbes, fine, but we also have Dolphins. (UPDATE: Kelsey Keith at Flavorpill reports that the USPS is releasing Abstract Expressionism stamps. Not bad, but they still don’t make up for this.)

Meanwhile, TNT Post has always pushed great design. They’ve had an official design department since they were founded in 1911, and have commissioned designers like Martijn Sandberg and staat, who immortalized Dutch icons like, no joke, the Heineken bottle on their stamp set from 2007. Hutten’s stamp went on sale Tuesday for €2.20, enough to mail about a pound–or, according to TNT Post, a life-size book.

[Via moco loco]