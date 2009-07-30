Borrow A Map To Your Own Road

An ancient Chinese saying advises that you “borrow a road”to reach your objective. If someone else has access to your customer, thenborrow his road to share this access.

An interesting permutation of this pattern is working wellfor Lee Pillsbury and Fred Malek, the owners of Thayer Lodging. They areborrowing their own road.

Thayer Lodging has successfully run numerous real estatefunds focused on owning hotels. They have raised over a $1 billion in equityand every fund has been profitable. “Some individual investments have lostmoney,” Lee says. “But every fund has made money.” They have produced animpressive and consistent return on investment by real estate standards.

All of this activity for Thayer Lodging gives Lee and Fred aunique opportunity to pursue opportunities few others can.

For example, they began offering online reservations formany of its hotels before others were doing so. The activity grew unexpectedlyquickly. One of Thayer Lodging’s hotels in New Orleans was producing over 50percent of its reservations online. Lee and Fred saw there was an unmet need toenable such online reservations for all hotels.

So they spun out a new company called TIG Global whichdesigns and builds hotel web sites and drives people to the site throughaffinity marketing and other online tools. Today TIG Global represents about1,100 hotels and has 130 people in Washington, D.C. and another 60 individualsin India working with it.

Lee and Fred also launched a fascinating new “corporatemeetings” business. Since I speak at a lot of conferences around the world, Ican appreciate how the wrong hotel partner can complicate such events.