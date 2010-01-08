Parrot AR.Drone: Helicopter + Augmented Reality = Recipe for CES Buzz

One of the most buzzed-about gadgets at this year’s CES was Parrot’s AR.Drone , a four-rotor helicopter controllable on iPhone and mounted with a camera for creating augmented-reality flying games.

That’s a surprising product for Parrot, given that they’re probably best-known for their sexy Philippe Stark-designed speakers. And it’s interesting in that it mashes up three of the hottest trends of current research: AR games; micro UAV’s, and remote-controlled spying.

For example, Sensorfly, a drone being developed at Carnegie Mellon which can’t be knocked down and controls it’s own flight path:

At home, in the spy game, you have Wowee’s Rovio, a camera-armed robot sentry: