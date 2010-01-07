Not at CES: A Coffee Table/iPod Dock/Go-Go Dancer Cage

By day, it’s a coffee table. By night, it has an iPod dock, speakers, a smoke machine, and a ring of lasers that transforms the surface into a cage for a go-go dancer:

Kanye! Can we get a finder’s fee for locating your new coffee table?

A bit more background: Waldemayer is something of a genius for high-design electronics–he’s been the technical wizard behind numerous beautiful projects for luminaries such as FredricksonStallard, Zaha Hadid, Ron Arad, and Yves Behar.

