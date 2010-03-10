Infographic of the Day: Arms Sales Around the World

We’re all dimly aware that America’s defense contractors sell weapons around the world. But you’d probably be surprised at just how huge a business it is: The U.S. accounts for nearly 70% of weapons exports around the world, and the market comes to over $55 billion.

All that information is laid out in a useful new infographic created for GOOD by Column Five Media. Here, for example, are the items that are the hottest sellers on the international market:

But what might be most troubling is that our old BFF’s Saudi Arabia–a petro-monarchy with deep ties to Washington, where domestic charities regularly fund terrorism–are the biggest arms buyers, having accrued nearly $37 billion in foreign arms between 2001-2008.

